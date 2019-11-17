Study confirms media coverage of Trump is ‘more hostile than normal’ and ignores good economic news

A new study by the Media Research Center confirms that broadcast news coverage of President Trump has been “more hostile than normal” since the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry began, while nearly ignoring favorable economic news, and dedicating positive coverage to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s dealings with Ukraine.

The researchers at MRC studied all media coverage of the president on the networks’ evening newscasts, including NBC’s “Nightly News,” ABC’s “World News Tonight,” and CBS’ “Evening News” and found that the overwhelming majority of it has been negative since the inquiry began on September 24.

In a memo summarizing the findings, MRC editor Rich Noyes wrote that “out of 684 evaluative comments included in these broadcasts, a whopping 96 percent have been negative, vs. a meager four percent that have been positive.” Meanwhile, Noyes added that despite strong economic news in recent weeks, “the President’s handling of the economy was given a stingy 4 minutes, 6 seconds of airtime during these six weeks, or less than one percent of all Trump administration news”

(…)

Although the networks' coverage of the U.S. mission against al-Baghdadi was mostly positive, MRC notes that most of the coverage surrounding Trump's role in the raid was negative. "Out of nine evaluative statements about the President himself, two-thirds (67%) were negative," said Noyes.