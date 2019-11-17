GOP Sen. Johnson: I’ll Subpoena Bidens, Schiff, and Whistleblower if Necessary

During an interview with WSAU’s “Feedback with Ben Armstrong” released on Thursday, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that once he gets the information that he needs, he will, if necessary, subpoena the Bidens, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and the whistleblower.

(…)

Armstrong later asked, “So, can you say this: You — once you get that information, you would, if it — if you get the information, subpoena the Bidens, Schiff, and the whistleblower?”

Johnson answered, “That would be — the subpoena’s the last step in the process. You go through a multiple-step process, asking people to come in for interviews, possibly for depositions. If they refuse that, the final point is going to be subpoenaing.”

(…)

Later on, Armstrong asked Johnson if, once he got “to the bottom of this,” he would subpoena the Bidens, Schiff, and the whistleblower.

Johnson answered, “Unless they cooperate willingly, and that may happen. If not, yeah, I have that subpoena power, and I’m not afraid to use it.”

Armstrong then asked, “Why sidestep it? Say, I will use it?”

Johnson stated, “I will use it.” – READ MORE