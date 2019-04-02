Students who harassed Border Patrol officers during campus presentation face criminal charges

Two college students face criminal charges after harassing Border Patrol agents visiting the University of Arizona in March.
The students harassed the Border Patrol agents during an event to benefit criminal justice majors at the University of Arizona.
On Monday, the Arizona Republic reported that authorities arrested two students in connection with the purported harassment.
Robert Robbins, the president of the University of Arizona, confirmed that two university students will be charged with misdemeanors in connection with the incident.