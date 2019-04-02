Brzezinski rips ‘woke’ left on Biden: ‘You’re eating those who can beat Trump’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday defended former Vice President Joe Biden for a second straight day, calling allegations of inappropriate touching against him “ridiculous” and warning “woke” people on the left that they’re “eating those who can beat Trump.”

“I think the next time I see Joe Biden and he doesn’t hug me, and give me a kiss and hold my hand while we’re talking to you, that’s the new Joe Biden, and that’s not the Joe Biden I knew,” Brzezinski said on “Morning Joe.”

“He’s a nice guy, he’s not a predator, and this is ridiculous. Let me just say it, this is ridiculous,” Brzezinski continued. – READ MORE

