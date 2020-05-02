Strzok stopped FBI from ending Flynn probe despite lack of ‘derogatory’ evidence, unsealed documents reveal

Internal FBI documents unsealed Thursday indicate that Peter Strzok — the now-disgraced anti-Trump former head of FBI counterintelligence — ordered the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn to remain open even after it was slated to be closed due to a lack of so-called “derogatory” information.

The materials surfaced just a day after explosive FBI communications revealed that top bureau officials discussed their motivations for interviewing Flynn in the White House on January 24, 2017 — and openly questioned if their “goal” was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

Those handwritten notes — written by the FBI’s former head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap, Fox News is told — suggested that agents planned in the alternative to get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act” when he spoke to then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period. The Logan Act has never been used in a criminal prosecution and has a questionable constitutional status; it was enacted in 1799 in an era before telephones, and was intended to prevent individuals from falsely claiming to represent the United States government abroad.

🚨🚨BREAKING The operation that targeted Flynn: CROSSFIRE RAZOR 1/4/17: FBI field office found “No derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close RAZOR. 1/4/17: FBI leadership (STRZOK) went off the rails and targeted Flynn: “Don’t close RAZOR” pic.twitter.com/0MAKqzhxas — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

In late 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to Strzok and another agent during that White House interview. But he has yet to be sentenced, as his team has sought to withdraw his guilty plea, citing “egregious” FBI misconduct. (The other interviewing agent, most likely Supervisory Special Agent Joe Pientka, has been scrubbed from the FBI website after Fox News asked the bureau about him, and he has largely evaded scrutiny — despite his key role in both the Flynn probe and Carter Page investigations.)

Thursday’s document release shows that on January 4, 2017, weeks before the fateful January 24, 2017 White House interview, the FBI’s Washington Field Office issued a “Closing Communication” indicating that the bureau was terminating “CROSSFIRE RAZOR” — the newly disclosed codename for the investigation of Flynn. – READ MORE

