Stripper Pole-Themed Halftime Show Was A Weird Way To Highlight ‘Female Empowerment’

Share:

The hype leading up to this year’s Super Bowl was all about women empowerment, from admirable soccer stars appearing in a Secret deodorant ad to San Francisco 49ers’ Katie Sowers being the first woman to coach in the NFL’s biggest game. As one USA Today column excitedly put it, “Watch and see how women are taking control of the Super Bowl.”

That’s what was on the ticket during Sunday’s halftime show, anyhow. Female performers Jeniffer Lopez, Jenny from the Block, Jlo, etc., and Shakira performed a mash-up of their songs for football fans, which, of course, includes women and children.

Shakira kicked-off the show with her famous hip work, but it was Lopez who made her look modest, starting out her set on a stripper pole, and at one time seemingly touching her vagina in a suggestive manner.

And make no mistake, the rump-shaking, stripper pole-themed performance was largely framed in the media as a nod to female empowerment. For example, the likes of CNN’s Jake Tapper re-tweeted a viral post of Lopez and Shakira celebrating one another after the performance. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.