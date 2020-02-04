Stripper Pole-Themed Halftime Show Was A Weird Way To Highlight ‘Female Empowerment’

The hype leading up to this year’s Super Bowl was all about women empowerment, from admirable soccer stars appearing in a Secret deodorant ad to San Francisco 49ers’ Katie Sowers being the first woman to coach in the NFL’s biggest game. As one USA Today column excitedly put it, “Watch and see how women are taking control of the Super Bowl.”

That’s what was on the ticket during Sunday’s halftime show, anyhow. Female performers Jeniffer Lopez, Jenny from the Block, Jlo, etc., and Shakira performed a mash-up of their songs for football fans, which, of course, includes women and children.

See that kids. Work hard and one day you too can grow up to strip at the SuperBowl. — DUMPSTERFIRE2020 🔥 (@BridgetPhetasy) February 3, 2020

My favorite part of the Super Bowl salute to women was the scantily clad woman twirling on a stripper pole — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 3, 2020

And yes, I did laugh about all that “empower women” crap. Those two women have been empowering men’s shorts for twenty years. Don’t get rich and famous now and pretend you’re Susan B. Anthony. You are what you are. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 3, 2020

Shakira kicked-off the show with her famous hip work, but it was Lopez who made her look modest, starting out her set on a stripper pole, and at one time seemingly touching her vagina in a suggestive manner.

And make no mistake, the rump-shaking, stripper pole-themed performance was largely framed in the media as a nod to female empowerment. For example, the likes of CNN’s Jake Tapper re-tweeted a viral post of Lopez and Shakira celebrating one another after the performance. – READ MORE