Steve Hilton: Why is Trump hounded while Biden’s alleged corruption gets a pass? The ‘Swamp’ knows

What we saw during the Senate trial confirmed what we’ve known for months: impeachment wasn’t about the Constitution. It wasn’t about abuse of power. It was about the Democrats and the fact that they hate President Trump, are furious he won in 2016, and fear he’ll win again this year.

Now, finally, this impeachment farce looks like it’s coming to an end. But it would be a massive injustice if we let things lie as they are.

For years, the alleged corruption and abuse of power by President Trump has been investigated over and over and over again. But what about the alleged Biden corruption? Nothing. Not a single investigation. Why does he get a pass? Why does President Trump have his administration blocked, probed and hounded for three years but nothing on the other side?

That is not fair. That is not justice. That is not the rule of law, but the law of the “Swamp” — and the king of the Swamp is Joe Biden.

So as impeachment comes to an end, let the investigation of Biden begin. And as John Kerry reveals that he, too, may run for president, he, too, must be investigated over cash for gas.

Are you listening, Senate Republicans? You and only you can do this.

We now need to hear from Joe Biden. How much U.S. taxpayer money went to Ukrainian gas company Burisma while your son Hunter was on the board of directors, and you sent billions of dollars to Ukraine’s energy industry? You said you didn’t know about your son’s ties to Burisma, but last year, he said he told you. So who’s lying? You or your son?

And yes, let’s call him, too. Hunter Biden, please summarize your expertise in energy matters in 2014 when you were hired by Burisma. Please describe your business experience in Ukraine in 2014 when you were hired by Burisma.

Did you hire former John Kerry aide, David Leiter, as Burisma’s Washington lobbyist? When you were wandering around a crack den in Los Angeles in late 2016 while on the Burisma board, was that on behalf of Burisma?

Let’s call Burisma founder, Mykola Zlochevsky. Why did you hire Hunter Biden? Was it his connections? Which connections? With strippers or crack dealers? As a corrupt oligarch, perhaps you thought Hunter Biden might bring you judicial immunity. – READ MORE