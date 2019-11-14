Street Artist Sabo Skewers Adam Schiff, Impeachment Hearings as ‘Shameless’

Shameless. That’s what the street artist known as Sabo thinks of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and the Congressional impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump currently unfolding in Washington, D.C.

The anonymous street artist has created a new series of impeachment-themed posters parodying the long running Showtime series Shameless, whose tenth season began this week, and plastering them throughout Rep. Schiff’s district in Los Angeles.

The new posters show Rep. Schiff in the William H. Macy role surrounded by a cast of characters including Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and disgraced Democratic donor Ed Buck. The artwork also includes a man resembling the likeness of Eric Ciaramella, whom some say is the impeachment inquiry “whistleblower” — though that has not been confirmed.

The posters began popping up this week throughout Rep. Schiff’s district, including locations near Pink’s hot dog stand on La Brea Ave. and Canter’s Deli on Fairfax Ave., as well as at various spots along fashionable Melrose Ave. – READ MORE