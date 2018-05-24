Stormy Daniels Day: West Hollywood to Honor Porn Star with Key to the City for Her ‘Resistance’ Against Trump

The city of West Hollywood is set to award pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels with a key to the city on Wednesday and proclaim May 23rd as “Stormy Daniels Day,” in honor of “her leadership in the #RESIST movement,” against President Donald J. Trump.

The City of West Hollywood is proclaiming May 23rd as “Stormy Daniels Day” and giving @StormyDaniels a key to the city. The City says Stormy is receiving these honors because of her leadership in the “#Resist Movement” pic.twitter.com/zQLTK8vMeD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 23, 2018

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” the West Hollywood statement reads.

“Following the election of President Trump, the West Hollywood City Council affirmed the City of West Hollywood’s commitment as a sanctuary city and reaffirmed the City’s commitment to its core values, which includes respect and support for people.”- READ MORE

