True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Stormy Daniels Day: West Hollywood to Honor Porn Star with Key to the City for Her ‘Resistance’ Against Trump

Posted on by
Share:

The city of West Hollywood is set to award pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels with a key to the city on Wednesday and proclaim May 23rd as “Stormy Daniels Day,” in honor of “her leadership in the #RESIST movement,” against President Donald J. Trump.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” the West Hollywood statement reads.

“Following the election of President Trump, the West Hollywood City Council affirmed the City of West Hollywood’s commitment as a sanctuary city and reaffirmed the City’s commitment to its core values, which includes respect and support for people.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Stormy Daniels Day: West Hollywood to Honor Porn Star with Key to the City for Her 'Resistance' Against Trump
Stormy Daniels Day: West Hollywood to Honor Porn Star with Key to the City for Her 'Resistance' Against Trump

The city of West Hollywood is set to award pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels with a key to the city on Wednesday and proclaim May 23rd as “Stormy Daniels Day,” in honor of "her leadership in the #RESIST movement," against President Donald Trump.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: