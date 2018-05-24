Gov. Andrew Cuomo Grants ‘Conditional Pardons’ To Violent Felons So That They Can Vote

New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D) issued what his office is calling “conditional pardons” to more than 24,000 parolees, effectively restoring their voting rights — just in time for them to vote for him for re-election.

The New York Post reports that Cuomo issued the pardons on Tuesday, after granting himself the right to make changes to the felons’ parole terms last month in an executive order.

Cuomo claims that move is a “compassionate” way to welcome parolees back into society, by making them fully participating members in the representative democracy.

“The right to vote is fundamental and it is unconscionable to deny that basic right of citizenship to New Yorkers who have paid their debt to society,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE

