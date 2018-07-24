Stormy Daniels and husband Glendon Crain file for divorce, lawyer Michael Avenatti says

Stormy Daniels and her husband Glendon Crain have filed for divorce, the porn star’s lawyer announced Monday — days after denying the couple had split when it emerged Daniels’ arrest report stated she was single.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted the divorce petition was filed last week. The news comes days after Fox News confirmed Daniels had canceled several strip club appearances.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed,” Avenatti tweeted. “Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

Daniels, who claims she had sex with President Trump, and Crain got married in 2010 and have a daughter together. Crain also appeared in pornographic films and went by the name Brendon Miller.

This was Daniels’ third marriage.

Crain filed the petition for divorce on July 18 in state district court in Kaufman County, located just southeast of Dallas. In the 13-page divorce petition, Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce and seeks sole custody of the couple’s 7-year-old daughter and child support from Clifford, as well as a financial award and disproportionate share of the couple’s community property. – READ MORE

Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, was arrested early Thursday morning “as part of a long-term investigation into allegations of human trafficking, prostitution, and other vice-related violations,” according to local authorities.

Daniels was performing at Sirens Adult Entertainment Club in Columbus, Ohio when she was arrested on three counts of illegal sexually-oriented activity in a sexually-oriented business, specifically “illegally touching three different undercover vice detectives,” the Columbus Police revealed in a press release.

“Since last fall, Columbus Police were made aware of illegal activity through various adult entertainment clubs throughout the city,” local police explained, adding that an unspecified number of arrests have been made as part of this larger investigation.- READ MORE

