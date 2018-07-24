Israeli Government Blasts CNN: ‘Stop Your Manipulation!’

On Friday, members of Hamas opened fire on IDF soldiers on the border; 20-year-old Givati Brigade Staff Sergeant Aviv Levi was murdered. Israel reacted by bombing 60 different Hamas terror targets. Then, on Saturday, members of Hamas breached the Israeli border fence, prompting the IDF to shell a Hamas observation post.

But on Saturday, CNN International reported, “Israel says one of its tanks targeted a Hamas military post in Gaza Saturday in retaliation for a border fence breach, one day after violence that left four Palestinians, including three Hamas militants, and an Israeli soldier dead.” There was no mention that the entire series of events had been precipitated by the murder of Levi.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted:

No @cnni !!! You got it wrong and not for the first time – an Israeli soldier was killed by #Hamas and #IDF retaliated, protecting its country and citizens against murderous terrorists. By misrepresenting the facts you manipulate against #Israel! @cnni- STOP YOUR MANIPULATION ! – READ MORE

Economist Stephen Moore made it clear on CNN Friday that the economy is booming under President Donald Trump and its his leadership Americans have to thank for record unemployment and surging wages.

Moore’s comments came after Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for continuing to increase interest rates.

On Thursday, Trump said he was “not thrilled” by the Fed’s actions. By Friday, Trump blasted the Fed for “taking away” America’s “big competitive edge” with China and the European Union.

“When it comes to the economy, you’ve got 4.5 percent growth, you’ve got the lowest unemployment rate in virtually 30, 40 years, you’ve got low inflation,” Moore explained.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1