Stormy Daniels Accused of Covering up Sexual Assault
Tasha Reign, the star of an adult film directed by Stormy Daniels late last year, is accusing Daniels of covering up for a crew-member after the actress reported an on-set sexual assault.
Reign told her story to the far-left Daily Beast and says that last November, on the second day of filming The Set-Up in Los Angeles, “I was sexually assaulted by one of [Stormy Daniels’] crewmembers. He groped and grabbed me from behind.”
Reign, who the Daily Beast describes as politically liberal, says that what motivated her to come forward was watching Daniels present herself as a champion of women during one of her high-profile attacks on President Trump.
“It’s very upsetting to see her speak like that and then I think, ‘but I know the real you. I was there. I saw what you did’.”
Reign says that after the alleged assault, “I spoke up immediately… [Daniels] was the director that day, I went straight to her and straight to the man that did it, we had a conversation about it, I went to the owner of Wicked Pictures, I did all the right things.”
According to Reign, Daniels “did not handle the situation appropriately, respectfully or professionally… I was assaulted on her set and she didn’t give me any care or attention, and didn’t even send that man home.”
