Harry Reid Battling Cancer
Reports from Nevada on Monday confirming former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has cancer.
Reid is reportedly recovering from a Monday surgery related to his cancer diagnoses.
This story is developing.
New: Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer this morning. A source says they caught it early, via @MichelleRindels. https://t.co/O4RrjsOBDr: pic.twitter.com/LlFbiV2Jdi
— Nevada Independent (@TheNVIndy) May 14, 2018