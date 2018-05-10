STORMY: CNN’s May Ratings Already Collapsing by 29 Percent

While Fox News and MSNBC are more or less holding steady this week when compared to the full month of May last year, the far-left CNN is already in a total ratings freefall by 20 percent and more.

With three weeks of May still remaining, the Stormy Daniels Network might be able to mount (if you’ll pardon the expression) a comeback, but as of right now the month is looking like it could be a serious humiliation for CNN—and not just in total viewers but the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo, as well.

During primetime hours throughout May of last year, CNN averaged 1.12 million total viewers and 399,000 demo viewers.

During the first week of May this year, CNN averaged just 859,000 total viewers and 286,000 demo viewers, which represents a jaw-dropping collapse of 23 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

By comparison, year-over-year in primetime, Fox News is up 5 percent in total viewers (2.24 million compared to 2.359 million) and experience only a 1 percent drop in the demo (453K compared to 448K).

MSNBC enjoyed a 4 percent increase in total viewers (1.69 million compared to 1.755 million) and a 16 percent drop in the demo (417K compared to 352K).

So, during primetime last week, CNN was only able to attract to attract an average of 859,000 total viewers compared to 1.755 million for MSNBC and 2.359 million for Fox.

