Former Secret Service Agent Goes Off on Iran Deal: ‘This Was Obama Getting Played’ (VIDEO)

While appearing on “Hannity” on Tuesday, former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino tore into the idea that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran deal, was good for America.

“This was never a negotiation. It was a manipulation,” Bongino said before telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that the nation “played” former President Barack Obama’s administration for “fools.”

“This was Obama getting played,” Bongino added. “The Iranians never had any intention of sticking to this deal, and I applaud President Trump for throwing this crap deal out the window.”- READ MORE

