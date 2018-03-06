STONED: Colorado University Accidentally Sends 11,000 Letters Implying Acceptance To Wrong Students

The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has got to cut down on the reefer.

The school accidentally sent out emails to more than 11,000 applicants that made it sound like they’d been accepted.

“In the original email, the university wrote ‘Welcome to the UCCS Mountain Lion Family.’ The email then went on to provide resources for the parents of future students,” CBS4 reported.

Shortly after, the university sent a second email admitting they sent the email to some students who were denied acceptance and others whose applications had not been processed.

University Spokesman Jared Verner told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he was aware of the emails, and the vice chancellor was looking in to what caused the error. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1