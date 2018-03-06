Business
STONED: Colorado University Accidentally Sends 11,000 Letters Implying Acceptance To Wrong Students
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has got to cut down on the reefer.
The school accidentally sent out emails to more than 11,000 applicants that made it sound like they’d been accepted.
“In the original email, the university wrote ‘Welcome to the UCCS Mountain Lion Family.’ The email then went on to provide resources for the parents of future students,” CBS4 reported.
Shortly after, the university sent a second email admitting they sent the email to some students who were denied acceptance and others whose applications had not been processed.
University Spokesman Jared Verner told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he was aware of the emails, and the vice chancellor was looking in to what caused the error. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has got to cut down on the reefer. The school accidentally sent out emails to more than 11,000 applicants that made it sound like they'd been accepted.