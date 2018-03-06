Utah Artist’s Latest Painting Depicting Trump with U.S. Flag Tackles NFL Protest Controversy

A Utah artist is making a statement on the controversies surrounding the NFL protests in his latest work of art depicting President Trump holding an American flag.

Jon McNaughton, an artist who is no stranger to controversy, released his latest painting last Tuesday titled Respect the Flag—showing a somber-looking Trump holding a battered American flag close to his heart while standing on a football field.

“It’s Donald Trump standing on a football field, and he’s picked up the American Flag that’s been trampled,” McNaughton told KSTU. “It’s got grass stains on it, and he’s trying to wipe off some of the mud, and he’s looking at everybody and saying ‘What are you doing? Why did you do this?’”

McNaughton described himself as a big fan of the National Football League (NFL) before NFL players such as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial inequality. – READ MORE

