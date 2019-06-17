Stewart Slams Congress, Claims DC Has All the ‘Arrogance and Entitlement and Elitism’ of Hollywood

Jon Stewart claimed that Washington D.C. has as much “arrogance and entitlement and elitism” as Hollywood when it comes to caring for everyday Americans.

Stewart has been working to help the first responders from the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Many of the first responders developed cancers and other diseases from their time rescuing people and cleaning up the debris from the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the crash site for Flight 93.

In a follow-up interview, Stewart told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace that the top politicians in D.C. demonstrate many of the same qualities that Americans despise when they think of Hollywood.

“I come from a world of show business and I think if you were to take all of the arrogance and entitlement and elitism that people don’t like about Hollywood and show business and you concentrated it in one city and gave those people actual power, that’s Washington. There’s a tremendous amount of people down there doing great work with goodwill, but there is a very small concentrated group of people at the top that have lost sight of what they’re there for and how it looks to the outside world.”

Stewart noted that only seven members of the 14 who should have been present on the sub-committee to hear the testimony from the first responders.


