Ocasio-Cortez: Biden’s Answers on Touching Haven’t ‘Convinced All Women’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Sunday questioned the Democratic old guard’s credibility on gender issues, citing former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden.

On ABC’s This Week, the freshman Democrat took issue with Clinton getting a “pass” on his sexual misconduct and Biden causing women “discomfort” with how he touched them. She told anchor Jonathan Karl that Biden not being suspected of serious sexual misconduct doesn’t mean he’s “sufficiently answered” accusations from women of inappropriate touching.

“I think that is an issue where there is a struggle, I’ll be completely honest. I don’t think he has—I wouldn’t say it’s an incredibly severe—like I don’t think voters think that he’s necessarily guilty of sexual misconduct or anything like that,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I do think that there may be some discomfort, especially seeing some clips this week and, you know the week before, telling a 13-year-old, telling her brothers to watch out for her, and I think there are some things with female voters that it’s just not quite locked down.” – READ MORE