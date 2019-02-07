Steve Scalise Is On A Mission To Save Babies Born Alive From Being Left To Die

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise plans to push the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to ensure babies who survive abortion will be cared for after they are born.

Republican Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner announced the re-introduction of the bill Wednesday. Scalise is an original cosponsor of the bill and will file a discharge petition in order to set the bill in motion, Politico reported.

“I have been horrified to watch radical Democratic legislators argue that babies who survive abortions should not be given the same level of medical care that all other newborn babies receive,” Wagner said, according to a press release.

The petition requires 218 signatures in order to move to the floor, according to Politico.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would mandate babies born alive after an abortion would receive the “same protection of law as any newborn.”

The bill was introduced Monday by Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, but blocked by Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray, who called the measure unnecessary since post-birth abortions are illegal.

“We have laws against infanticide in this country. This is a gross misinterpretation of the actual language of the bill that is being asked to be considered and therefore, I object,” Murray said, according to The Hill.

Hospital employees and health care professionals must report violations of the measure to law enforcement, the bill states. Those who intentionally kill a child born alive face fines and up to five years in prison under the measure.

“The Democrats’ silence is shameful. They must go on record against infanticide. Americans deserve to know where their reps stand on this issue. I started the process to force Pelosi to bring a bill to the Floor to protect babies born alive during abortion,” Scalise tweeted Wednesday.

WATCH: