Angel Family Who Lost Their Son Shortly After Christmas Day Praises Trump’s Immigration Push

D.J. and Wendy Corcoran, who lost their son to an illegal immigrant, appeared on “Fox & Friends” alongside GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn to praise President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

“The Corcorans have stepped forward and they are working so diligently and lovingly to remember their son, Pierce, to honor his life, and to come around other angel families and individuals that have been adversely impacted, Ainsley , by drugs, human trafficking, gangs, sex trafficking and they fully realize that until we secure that southern border, that every state’s a border state,” Blackburn said Wednesday.

“Every town’s a border town because of the impact of illegal entry into our country and onto our streets of our neighborhoods and communities,” the Tennessee senator continued.

Pierce Corcoran, 22, was killed on Dec. 29 in an auto accident. The driver was an illegal immigrant who’d been in the country illegally for 14 years, according to Fox News. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Wendy Corcoran endorsed Trump’s border wall proposal and pushed for Congress to come together to achieve bipartisan immigration reform.

“I thought it was exactly what we had hoped to hear,” she said. “I thought that he is still trying to get both sides to work together toward a resolution. Of course, the wall for us seems like the perfect start toward immigration reform.”

“I thought that nailed it. I thought that he was very compassionate. I think he left an option there for the other people that came here legally,” D.J. Corcoran added. “I thought that he made good points. That, you know, if you’re here illegally, that’s the problem. It’s not the people that are here trying to make a better life for themselves, but the people that are here doing it illegal.”

Wendy Corcoran also said she wants both parties to realize their actions will have life and death consequences for people like her and her family.

“Our son’s last words to us through his journal that we found in his vehicle were, my actions matter. And so, for us, their actions matter,” she said. “Their actions matter toward the American people. But especially all those affected by illegal crime.”

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation