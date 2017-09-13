True Pundit

Steve Mnuchin Says Hedge Fund Tax Loophole Ending

Hedge fund managers will lose the advantage of paying the lower capital gains tax rate on their income, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday.

Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference, Mnuchin said the White House’s tax plan would end the carried interest loophole that allows some hedge fund managers to pay a much lower rate on income derived from gains to their funds.

“Hedge funds will not have the benefit of carried interest,” Mnuchin said. – READ MORE

  • oh god

    I did a spreedsheet and could wipe out current debt in 30 years with a 2 percent national sales first 15 years and 3 percent next 15 years and 3 percent growth rate You print domestic dollars at zero interest for social security. I would also add a 2 percent asset tax of foreign holdings per year and a 2 percent asset tax to charities over 10 million.

  • oh god

    One other thing is audit CIA secret accounts and seize illegal gains from drugs and weapons. It reported to be in the 100s of trillions.