Report: YouTube’s Censorship, Appeals Algorithm Is Killing Content Creators

YouTube’s algorithms, which are used to censor and demonetize videos on the platform, are killing its creators, according to a report.

“With 400 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every minute, according to YouTube, it’s easy to see why most of the vetting is left to algorithms. But creators complain that YouTube has set up a slow and inefficient appeals system,” reported Digiday on Wednesday. “Ad-disabled videos on YouTube must get 1,000 views in the span of seven days to qualify for a review, which YouTube says is done so the AI is not slowed down by videos with only a handful of views.”

“This approach hurts smaller YouTube channels, because it removes the ability for creators to make money on the most important stage of a YouTube video’s life cycle: the first seven days,” the report explains. “Typically, videos receive 70 percent or more of their views in the first seven days, according to multiple creators.” – READ MORE