Steve Bannon: President Trump ‘Knows the Russians Are Not Good Guys’

FOLLOW US!



President Trump knows that the Russians “are not good guys,” but he would rather spend money fixing problems at home than on picking fights abroad, Steve Bannon, the president’s former chief strategist and executive chair of Breitbart News, said in an interview Sunday.

“He criticizes the Russians all the time. He knows the Russians are not good guys,” Bannon told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” interviewer Charlie Rose.

But, he added:

We should be focused on how we bring the Cold War to an end. I think it was President Obama’s program, $1 trillion to upgrade the nuclear arsenal. Is that what you want to do? Is that where you want to spend your money? Would you rather spend $1 trillion in Cleveland, in Baltimore, in the inner cities of this country where we need to spend it, in the heartland of this nation? And I think what he’s trying to say, in a world of anarchy, do you need another enemy? – READ MORE