Statue Destroyed Of Famed Black Abolitionist Frederick Douglass On Anniversary Of Notable Speech

A statue of abolitionist legend Frederick Douglass was torn down overnight over the Fourth of July holiday in Rochester, New York, local media reported.

WXXI News reported: Rochester Police are investigating damage done to a statue of Frederick Douglass in Maplewood Park. It happened over the weekend, and police say that the statue was torn off its base, and left about 50 feet from its pedestal. The statue had been placed over the fence to Genesee River gorge and was leaning against the fence.

Frederick Douglass statue removed at Rochester park https://t.co/NZgPq1RNgm — FOX2now (@FOX2now) July 5, 2020

Police say in addition to the damage at the bottom of the statue, one of the fingers on the left hand of the statue was damaged. Aside from that damage, there was no graffiti on the statue or in the surrounding park. The statue has been removed for repairs.

WXXI adds that the statue was “one of 13 Douglass statues that were placed around Rochester in 2018 in honor of his 200th birthday.” – READ MORE

