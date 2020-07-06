Rose McGowan calls for arrests of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton following Ghislaine Maxwell’s FBI capture

Rose McGowan is calling for Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton to be arrested next for their alleged ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein following the arrest of his alleged sex abuse accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew,” McGowan tweeted on Friday, just one day after Maxwell was captured by the FBI and NYPD in a rural New Hampshire town where she was hiding out.

The actress’s tweet was accompanied by a photo of Harvey Weinstein, Epstein and Maxwell standing side-by-side with red x’s over their faces.

Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew pic.twitter.com/7CLn5nLTiV — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) July 3, 2020

Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime confidant and former girlfriend, is facing multiple sex abuse charges stemming from an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy involving underage girls.

In a six-count indictment unsealed after her arrest, prosecutors allege Maxwell enticed minors to travel to Epstein’s multiple residences — including a multi-story apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, his residence in Palm Beach, Fla., and his ranch in Santa Fe, N.M. — and to Maxwell’s house in London. – READ MORE

