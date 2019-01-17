‘State of the Union Is Off’: Democrat Steny Hoyer Rescinds Trump Invitation (VIDEO)

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Said Wednesday Afternoon That Democrats Had Effectively Canceled President Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address.

“The state of the union is off,” Hoyer said in an interview with CNN, adding that Trump could not convince them to schedule it until Trump reopened the government.

"The State of the Union is off." @LeaderHoyer just now. pic.twitter.com/3DtSqAWFCK — Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) January 16, 2019