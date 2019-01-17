‘State of the Union Is Off’: Democrat Steny Hoyer Rescinds Trump Invitation (VIDEO)

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Said Wednesday Afternoon That Democrats Had Effectively Canceled President Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address.
“The state of the union is off,” Hoyer said in an interview with CNN, adding that Trump could not convince them to schedule it until Trump reopened the government.
"The State of the Union is off." @LeaderHoyer just now. pic.twitter.com/3DtSqAWFCK
— Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) January 16, 2019
Hoyer commented after Pelosi sent the president a letter, urging him to postpone the speech or simply deliver a letter to Congress. The White House has not responded to Pelosi's request or Hoyer's comments, but White House sources confirmed to Breitbart News that they are working on a response.