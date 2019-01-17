 

Crenshaw shuts down Dem Rep. Omar, who accused him of ‘virtue signaling’ by refusing shutdown pay

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) asked Monday to have his congressional salary withheld during the partial government shutdown. When one of his Democratic colleagues criticized the gesture, he used her own words to point out the hypocrisy of her position.

Crenshaw responded by redirecting Omar’s message toward her fellow Democrats who had also asked for their pay to be withheld.

“To my Democrat colleagues who are also (rightfully) withholding your pay during the shutdown—your colleague @IlhanMN would prefer you stop virtue signaling and end the shutdown,” Crenshaw wrote. “Can we have a serious discussion about border security now? That’d be great.” – READ MORE

