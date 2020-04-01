State Dept. Has Been Shipping Critical PPE Medical Supplies to Asia & China for Free While U.S. Healthcare Workers are Endangered by a Shortage

What in the hell is going on in Washington, D.C.?

USAID has been delivering PPE to countries requesting personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to fight the outbreak, according to people directly involved in the discussions, causing tensions between aid officials and task-force members.

This includes Thailand and China.

Meanwhile. U.S. healthcare workers are suffering from a shortage of personal protection equipment that is endangering the medical workforce.

Last week, a Trump administration official working to secure much-needed protective gear for doctors and nurses in the United States had a startling encounter with counterparts in Thailand. The official asked the Thais for help—only to be informed by the puzzled voices on the other side of the line that a U.S. shipment of the same supplies, the second of two so far, was already on its way to Bangkok. Trump aides were alarmed when they learned of the exchange, and immediately put the shipment on hold while they ordered a review of U.S. aid procedures. Crossed wires would only confuse our allies, they worried, or worse—offend them. And Americans confronting a surging death toll and shortages of medical equipment back home would likely be outraged.