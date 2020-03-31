Geraldo on Trump’s coronavirus leadership: ‘Like General Patton, the right warrior for the fight’

Geraldo Rivera lumped praise on President Trump late Friday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic by likening him to George S. Patton, the late U.S. Army general who commanded American troops during World War II.

Mr. Rivera, a former talk-show host and Fox News contributor admittedly friendly with Mr. Trump, drew parallels between the president and Patton in a social-media posting.

“Trump-haters clearly frustrated that the American people-many of whom did not vote for him-approve of the epic job @realDonaldTrump is doing to mitigate the #coronavirus catastrophe,” Mr. Rivera said on Twitter.

“He’s flamboyant & unrestrained, but he’s like General Patton, the right warrior for the fight,” Mr. Rivera tweeted.

Mr. Rivera, 76, made the comparison as the confirmed number of cases in the U.S. of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continues to surge. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --