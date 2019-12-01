Starbucks fires barista for writing ‘PIG’ on police officer’s coffee order

tarbucks has fired an employee for writing “PIG” on a police officer’s coffee order.

According to ABC News, a Kiefer, Oklahoma, police officer went to a Starbucks on Thanksgiving morning to purchase beverages for colleagues who were also working on the national holiday.

When the police officers received their orders, one of them discovered that the disparaging term was written on it, instead of the officer’s name.

Kiefer’s Police Chief Johnny O’Mara shared an image of a cup in a Facebook post Thursday and explained the officer treated the town’s 911 dispatchers to coffee as a way say “thank you for all they do.”

“This is what he gets for being nice,” O’Mara wrote in the post, reported USA Today.

“It’s another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: ‘Why am I doing this?'” he wrote. – READ MORE