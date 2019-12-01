Clarence Thomas: The ‘Modern-Day Liberal’ Has Been Bigger ‘Impediment’ than ‘Klansmen’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said “the modern-day liberal” has proven to be a bigger “impediment” than those he was initially wary of — people like the “bigot in the pickup truck” or “Klansmen” — as part of remarks made in the upcoming documentary Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words.

The documentary, which features Thomas’s reflection on his contentious 1991 Supreme Court confirmation, reportedly features the Supreme Court justice explaining that the “modern-day liberal” has proven to be more of a problem than those he was initially wary of.

“I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me. We were told that, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it’s gonna be the Klansmen; it’s gonna be the rural sheriff,’” Thomas said, according to ABC News.

“But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern-day liberal,” he continued. “They were the ones who would discount all those things because they have one issue or because they have the power to caricature you. – READ MORE