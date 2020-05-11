Stacey Abrams: ‘There Will Be No Democracy’ Without ‘Universal Mail-In Voting’

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams this week argued that “there will be no democracy” in the United States without universal mail-in voting in the 2020 presidential election.

When MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked her how important “universal mail-in voting” is, Abrams simply responded: “It is essential. There will be no democracy without it.”

“We cannot move tens of millions of people through lines… without having the ability to relieve the stress through vote-by-mail,” Abrams said before adding that Congress must include billions in the next relief bill to help states ensure that citizens have the ability to vote by mail.

Pointing out that President Donald Trump himself voted by mail, Abrams has argued that mail-in voting is the “safest and most secure” way of voting, adding that “voter fraud is nearly mythological.” – READ MORE

