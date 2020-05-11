Pence Says He Would Be ‘Happy’ to Have Michael Flynn in the Administration Again

Vice President Mike Pence says he would not have a problem with former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn joining President Donald Trump’s administration again.

In an interview with “Axios on HBO,” Pence was asked if he was “fine” with the idea of Trump giving Flynn a post in the administration. Pence responded, “I think General Michael Flynn is an American patriot, and he served this country with great distinction in uniform.”

“And now, I believe the decision by the Justice Department lays bare what was clearly prosecutorial abuse, and for my part, I’d be happy to see Michael Flynn again,” Pence added.

The interview, set to air on Monday night, comes days after the Justice Department filed a motion in court that sought to drop the prosecution of Flynn, as IJR reported.

Flynn was facing prosecution for making false statements to the FBI during an interview at the White House in 2017. But in its filing on May 7, the department wrote, “We do not believe that the Government can prove either the relevant false statements or their materiality beyond a reasonable doubt.” – READ MORE

