Stacey Abrams plans to be president by 2040

Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, said in an interview released Friday that she has a “plan” to be president of the United States by 2040.

In the FiveThirtyEight interview, part of a series of stories about women running for office, Abrams discusses how race and gender played a role in her failed run for governor and the rumors that she could be a vice presidential candidate. But it was her comments about an even higher office that grabbed the most attention.

“Do you think the country will elect a woman president in the next 20 years?” asked reporter Clare Malone.

“Yes, absolutely,” Abrams replied flatly.

“Do you think it will elect a black woman?” Malone asked.

“Yes, absolutely,” Abrams said.

“Do you think they’ll elect you?”

“Yes, I do. That’s my plan. And I’m very pragmatic,” Abrams replied as Malone chuckled.

Abrams has never held an office higher than a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, although she did spend several years as a member of the Democratic leadership of that body. Abrams gained national fame for her contentious election against Kemp in 2018 — a race that was seen as a potential bellwether for Republicans in right-leaning states nationwide during what was a wave election year for Democrats. – READ MORE