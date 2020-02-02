Chuck Schumer says US is headed for ‘greatest cover-up since Watergate’ if Republicans won’t even consider impeachment witnesses (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) once again invoked the Watergate scandal in his discussion of Congress’ impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump on Friday.

While briefing reporters in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Schumer once again reiterated his call for more witnesses and documentary evidence in the Senate’s impeachment trial and criticized Republicans who did not want to do so.

“If my Republican colleagues refuse to even consider witnesses and documents in this trial, this country is headed toward the greatest cover-up since Watergate,” Schumer said after once again criticizing President Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian officials to look into suspected corruption last year. – READ MORE

