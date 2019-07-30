Stabenow (D) ‘Happy to Debate’ Abolishing Private Insurance (VIDEO)

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D., Mich.) told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday she would be happy to debate abolishing private health insurance.

“Some of them are willing to have private insurance go away,” Camerota said, referring to the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

"There are differences. I'm happy to debate that. Donald Trump wants to take everybody's health care, period," Stabenow said, "He wants to take away health care by taking away the ability to get coverage for pre-existing conditions. He's already taken away prescription drug coverage as an essential service by putting junk plans onto the marketplace, so I'm happy to have that debate."