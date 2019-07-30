Harris unveils Medicare-for-all plan that doesn’t raise middle class taxes, ahead of debates

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday unveiled a plan to push the country towards a government-backed Medicare-for-all healthcare system over the next decade.

But unlike the proposal of one of her key rivals for the Democratic nomination – independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont – the plan by the California Democrat would not completely eliminate the private insurance currently used by hundreds of millions of Americans.

And Harris emphasized that unlike Sanders, she would not raise taxes on the middle class to pay for her Medicare-for-all system.

“One idea put forward by Senator Sanders, for example, is increasing taxes for families making as little as $29,000 a year,” her campaign spotlighted as they released their candidate’s plan. “She believes that hits the middle class too hard, so she would not raise taxes on families making under $100,000 to help pay for this plan,” her campaign highlighted.

The release of the plan comes two days before Harris stands center stage next to former Vice President Joe Biden in Detroit at the second round of Democratic primary debates.


