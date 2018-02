Sports Illustrated’s #MeToo Swimsuit Issue Celebrates ‘More Than Being Naked’ With Photos Of Gorgeous, Naked Women

Step one to not being viewed as a sex object: Don’t pose nude for the camera.

Or, if you’re the editor of the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, have female models turn their bodies into #MeToo canvases as they pose naked for men whose sole purpose for buying the issue is to stare at beautiful, naked, women.

That’s the questionable logic behind next week’s 2018 Swimsuit Issue, the first “of the #MeToo Era” in which “models were as much participants as objects,” Vanity Fair reported.

An SI.com preview of the issue shows Swedish model Paulina Porizkova lying down naked, face up, with the word “TRUTH” painted on her ribcage; Australian model Robyn Lawley standing naked and extending her left arm, which is emblazoned with the word “FEMINIST”; and Sailor Brinkley Cook, the daughter of model Christie Brinkley, lying naked on her side and staring at the camera, with the word “PROGRESS” written across her back.

Editor MJ Day, and her all-female team, wrote the SI Swimsuit staff, “Handed over the control to the women who are our brand” and “encouraged them to become a canvas and share their truth.”

Bold move for a brand whose audience is male, and whose success (the Swimsuit Issue has raked in $1 billion in its lifetime and accounts for 10% of Sports Illustrated’s annual revenue) is an exception to the magazine’s decline. – READ MORE

Danielle Lazarin, writer of renowned short stories and author of Back Talk, did a press interview with Signature. In that interview, she suggested books she’d love women to read. But leading off the interview, she made this asinine statement:

Every time I see a woman in public reading a book by a man (usually dead, usually white), I fantasize about offering her a book by a woman instead, replacing the male voices in her head with female ones one book at a time.

This, of course, is idiotic. Should women put down Tolstoy and pick up E.L. James? How about dropping Crime and Punishment and picking up Twilight? – READ MORE

Late last month feminists celebrated a victory, after convincing Formula 1 racing to get rid of its gird girls. Now the women who lost their jobs are slamming the feminists for their unwanted interference.

At the end of January, Formula 1 announced that it had decided to end its use of the pretty models who interact with the crowd and carry the names of sponsors on their clothing. The grid girls will be gone commencing with the new season which starts at the end of March.

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 grands prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms,” said managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches.

I am a grid girl, I LOVE my job and I CHOOSE to do it! The issue at the moment is there are too many people being offended on behalf of people who are not offended at all! I will be devastated if @OfficialBSB and @iom_tt follow suit.#saveourgridgirls #womensrights gridgirls pic.twitter.com/yr074Bnnq0 — Hannah Louise (@Hannah_James_6) January 31, 2018

Feminism now costing women their jobs..🙈🤔wake me up when all this crazy political correctness blows over and pass me the Lycra! I loved being a grid girl 🏁😎📷 @Mike_Petch @PaulONeill29 #Gridgirls #BTCC pic.twitter.com/iQciq5qu6c — Sophie Wright (@DJSoWright) January 31, 2018

But now the women who have just lost their jobs are slamming the decision and the interference of the feminists who lobbied the sport to fire the girls.- READ MORE