Yale Researchers Accidentally Expose Facebook’s Bias Against Conservative Media

A Yale-published study claiming to mirror Facebook’s new methodology for sorting “broadly trusted” news sources from partisan news inadvertently undermines its author’s own advocacy of the methodology by listing far-left sites Salon.com and HuffingtonPost as “mainstream” while packing its “hyper-partisan” category with right-of-center news sources.

Politico ran with the headline “GOP voters trust CNN, N.Y. Times over Breitbart, InfoWars.” A more accurate headline would have been “Single Working Paper With Questionable Methodology Shows GOP Voters Trust CNN Over Breitbart.” But that probably would have got them fewer clicks.

What the study actually shows, by the authors’ own admission, is that mainstream media sources are most likely to achieve a “broadly trusted” rating by surveyed subjects due to their name recognition, not due to the quality of their journalism.

In the study, the authors admit that if Facebook were to sort news on the basis of “trustworthiness” surveys, it would favor established, mainstream outlets and punish new media — because newer, unfamiliar sources are less likely to be trusted. – READ MORE

On Wednesday, founder and executive director of conservative student group Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk tweeted a message out to his 335,000 followers, pointing out he gets countless messages “from students who say professors are lowering their grades & penalizing them for being conservative.” He explained that “leftists dominating higher education represent a grave threat to our country & culture” and that conservatives shouldn’t be targeted on campuses simply because others disagree with them:

Then, Jesse Farrar, who describes himself on his website as a “Vice Sports Fantasy Guy” and “Deadspin’s Beer Idiot” replied and went to the extreme, saying “they should hold the conservative students heads under water until they stop breathing, instead.” – READ MORE