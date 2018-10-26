Spokesperson for DEM Baltimore D.A. Marilyn Mosby Reported Mail ‘Bomb’ Suspect to Twitter for Death Threats Just Days Ago

“Hey @ Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @ FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious.

Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending # bombs to high profile politicians!!!!” — Rochelle Ritchie

Per the Baltimore Sun:

“Rochelle Ritchie, a former Baltimore journalist and former spokesperson for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, tweeted Friday that she had reported to Twitter an alleged threat from an account connected to the suspect.”

Mosby is the crooked state’s attorney who tried to railroad Baltimore cops for the alleged murder of a drug dealer. All were cleared after their careers were ruined and families threatened.

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBY8FMbqnq — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 26, 2018