Letter Bomb Suspect Arrested in Florida: Reportedly a “White Republican” — MSM Pounces, Tags Suspect as GOP Member

Mainstream media is reporting suspect as a “White Republican.” Below is the first report linking Sayoc to the Republican party.

That’s quite a leap at this stage of the investigation.

Cesar Sayoc has been named as the suspect who is under arrest in the series of suspicious packages that were sent to former presidents and top Democratic officials. The U.S. Justice Department has confirmed there was an arrest without naming him, however, Pix11 News reporter Myles Miller wrote on Twitter, “BREAKING: Senior law-enforcement sources have confirmed this suspect is Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, Fl.”

The male suspect was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida, according to multiple media reports. However, what is known about his politics so far? Is he a Republican or Democrat? After all, there were twin theories that emerged after the packages were sent: Some people called him #magabomber because the packages were sent to critics of President Donald Trump. Others alleged it was a false flag attack by a liberal designed to blame Trump.

Florida voting records reportedly list the suspect as a Republican.

Full Name:

CESAR A SAYOC

City:

AVENTURA

County Name:

MIAMI-DADE

Date Of Registration:

3/4/2016

Party:

Republican Party of Florida

