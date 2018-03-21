Politics World
Soy Boy FAIL: Trudeau’s Approval Rating Sinks Below Trump
Soy boy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who prides himself on being the wokest of woke world leaders, has slipped below President Trump in his approval rating.
According to polling from Anguis Reid, only 40% of Canadians approve of Trudeau while 56% disapprove. Compare those numbers to President Trump’s, who stands at 47% approval according to Rassmussen and 43% approval according to an NBC poll. Either way, The Donald is above the soy boy.
Even better news has Trudeau’s opposition, the Canadian Conservative Party (CPC), rising in the polls. Angus Reid stated that if an election were held today, the conservatives could take a majority in the Canadian parliament. – READ MORE
