FLASHBACK: Maxine Waters Brags About Obama’s Database With Info On ‘Every Individual’

In yet another soundbite she probably wishes she could get back, during President Obama’s second term, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) once touted Obama’s massive database, which she described as having “information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before.”

Her comment came during an interview on Roland Martin’s “Washington Watch” in which Martin brought up the fact that the Obama-era would end in 2016, so minorities “better get what you can while he’s there.” Here was Waters’ reply:

Well, you know, I don’t know. And I think some people are missing something here. The president has put in place an organization that contains the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very, very powerful. That database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before.

When conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh highlighted the clip on Monday, he noted that we mysteriously never heard Waters bring that glorious database up again and underscored the similarities with what Obama had done back in 2012 with what Cambridge Analytica is accused of doing in 2014. – READ MORE

