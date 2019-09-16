‘South Park’ co-creator reveals why critics bashed Dave Chappelle’s comedy special that people loved

Critics hated Dave Chappelle’s newest comedy special “Sticks & Stones,” yet normal people loved it. Indeed, critics gave the special a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes after the initial release, despite receiving nearly 100 percent from normal people.

Chappelle’s magnum opus was also bashed by the media. “You Can Definitely Skip Dave Chappelle’s New Netflix Special,” Vice News declared.

So, why the great disconnect? According to “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone, critics bashed the special over industry pressure to condemn politically incorrect content.

“They may have laughed like hell at that, and then they went home and they know what they have to write to keep their job,” Stone told the Hollywood Reporter this week.

“So when I read TV reviews or cultural reviews, I think of someone in prison, writing. I think about somebody writing a hostage note. This is not what they think. This is what they have to do to keep their job in a social media world,” he explained. “So I don’t hold it against them.” – READ MORE