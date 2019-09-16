Gabbard Claims Trump Is Acting as ‘Saudi Arabia’s B***h’ Following Tweet About Recent Oil Refinery Attack

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) let President Donald Trump know what she really thinks about his response to the recent oil refinery attacks in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, the world’s largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia was the target of a drone attack, impacting as much as 5% of the world’s crude oil. The Houthi movement — a rebel group closely tied to Iran — took credit for the attack. Although Iran’s government denies responsibility, many believe they are behind the Houthi’s attack.

Not only did the attack cause gas prices to skyrocket throughout the world, but it also took tensions in the Middle East to a new level.

.@realDonaldTrump Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.” https://t.co/kJOCpqwaQS — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

In response to the attack, President Trump claimed that the U.S. was "locked and loaded" if retaliation is necessary, but seemed to say that he was waiting on direction from the Saudi government.