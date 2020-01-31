South Dakota House passes bill outlawing transgender medical procedures on children

The South Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill outlawing transgender medical procedures on children Wednesday — the Vulnerable Child Protection Act — by a 46-23 vote, Inforum reported, adding that it now heads to the state Senate.

House Bill 1057 deems it illegal — a Class 1 misdemeanor — for doctors to perform gender-affirming operations or surgeries or prescribe hormone replacement therapy to assist gender transitions for anyone under the age of 16, the outlet said, adding that the penalty for a Class 1 misdemeanor is a year in jail and a $2,000 maximum fine.

Here’s what would be outlawed, Inforum noted:

Performing the following surgeries: castration, vasectomy, hysterectomy, oophorectomy, metoidioplasty, orchiectomy, penectomy, phalloplasty and vaginoplasty.

Performing a mastectomy.

Prescribing, dispensing, administering or otherwise supplying the following medications: Puberty-blocking medication to stop normal puberty, supraphysiologic doses of testosterone to females, supraphysiologic doses of estrogen to males.

Removing any otherwise healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue.

Nurses would be exempt from prosecution, the outlet added.