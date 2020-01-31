Trump Unveils Super Bowl Ad Touting US Economy: ‘Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is touting the strength of the U.S. economy in a new Super Bowl ad.

The Trump campaign released the 30-second advertisement on Thursday, ahead of the National Football League (NFL) championship game on Sunday.

The advertisement, titled “Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous,” is one of two that will air during the Super Bowl. The other commercial will air for the first time during the game.

“Just as the Super Bowl crowns the greatest football team, nothing says ‘winning’ like President Donald Trump and his stellar record of accomplishment for all Americans,” Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a press release. – READ MORE