South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem dresses down Joe Biden after he tweets, ‘Help is on the way’

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took a swipe at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Twitter Wednesday after Biden vowed to assist struggling Americans.

The former vice president tweeted a promise to the American people the day before, saying, “My message to everyone struggling right now is this: Help is on the way.”

Noem shot back by reminding followers that an offer to “help” coming from Biden, or any government official for that matter, ought to be received with a healthy amount of skepticism.

“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” https://t.co/GHjWPjwFcR pic.twitter.com/brznNkmcDh — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 2, 2020

The South Dakota governor quoted classic remarks made by former President Ronald Reagan during a 1986 press conference, in which he said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.'” – READ MORE

